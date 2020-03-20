Coronavirus is having a serious impact on people living with an eating disorder

As reported by The Independent, eating disorder charity Beat has seen a 30% rise in the number of calls to its helpline in the past week of the coronavirus outbreak. The charity says every single contact has made reference to coronavirus as a cause for concern around their ongoing eating disorder.

This is because the NHS is shifting its priorities to deal with coronavirus cases. Many outpatient services for eating disorder patients have shifted to telephone or video appointments, which is also a precautionary measure to maintain social distancing.

In addition, some services have already announced that they will be postponing or cancelling non-urgent appointments.