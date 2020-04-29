The current spread of coronavirus we’re all facing right now is shrouded in a sea of unknowns. Should we wear face masks in public? Are care homes getting the critical support they need? How will we ever pave a way out of lockdown?

No one has a clear answer to these dilemmas, and wild speculation about cures or ways out – looking at you, Donald Trump – only makes the situation worse. What we need is digestible facts, alongside scientific wisdom that acknowledges the many grey areas of the outbreak.

That’s where a new Netflix mini-series comes in. Coronavirus, Explained is already racking up praise on Twitter for its clear and honest style of documentary storytelling. Here’s everything you need to know: