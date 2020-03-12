As previously reported by Stylist, WHO has declared that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is a “pandemic” (aka a disease that is spreading in multiple countries around the world at the same time).

WHO chief Dr Tedros said cases outside China had soared 13-fold in two weeks.

He said he was “deeply concerned” by “alarming levels of inaction”.

However, while the situation is undoubtedly serious, Dr Daniel Atkinson has said: “At present this situation looks like it is extremely serious. Saying that it is an ‘emergency’, however, would imply that we all ought to be taking radical action to avert disaster.

“In reality what we have to do is be more careful with our hygiene – which, while a very simple thing to do, is likely to be the one thing that makes the most difference to the way that the situation progresses.”

If you think you might have coronavirus, use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do. Do not go to your GP or local hospital.