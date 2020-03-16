Facts: Sorry, folks. While the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are “fever, tiredness, and dry cough,” according to WHO, some patients do have “aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.” Some who are infected don’t show any symptoms.

So, if you feel unwell for any reason, do yourself and everyone around you a favour and take precautions to avoid infecting others.

Myth: warm weather will kill off the coronavirus

President Donald Trump has been putting about the theory that warmer spring weather in the northern hemisphere may slow or even stop the spread of the disease.

“The heat, generally speaking, kills this kind of virus,” he said, with all the assured authority of a World Health Organisation (WHO) expert.

Facts: Researcher Paul Hunter at the University of East Anglia told New Scientist: “One extreme scenario is that it will burn itself out sometime in the summer. The other extreme scenario is that it will reduce in the summer but it will come back again in the winter and become what we call endemic, in that it will spread pretty much everywhere.”

David Heymann at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who led the global response to the SARS coronavirus outbreak in 2003, added: “These viruses can certainly spread during high temperature seasons.”

Myth: chlorine dioxide – a chemical found in bleach – can wipe out the coronavirus

YouTube creator Jordan Sather claimed in a tweet that chlorine dioxide can wipe out the coronavirus.

“No wonder YouTube has been censoring basically every single video where I discuss it over the last year,” he wrote. “Big Pharma wants you ignorant.”

His tweet has been shared over 2.9K times and counting.