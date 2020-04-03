Last night, people across the UK once again took to their balconies, windows and front doors to clap for our NHS. These healthcare workers are the people on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, risking their own lives everyday as they work to save others. They are our national heroes and clapping our hands together is of course the very least we can do to show our support while social distancing.

But it wasn’t just NHS staff we were thanking.

The UK also clapped for people who are still keeping everything else afloat. Shop assistants are making sure we are able to safely buy food and essentials. Without waste operatives, we’d quickly start complaining about our bins not being emptied. Care workers are looking after the vulnerable and elderly, despite a lack of support from the government. And without pharmacists, bus drivers, cleaners, delivery people and many other key workers – we just wouldn’t be functioning as a nation right now.