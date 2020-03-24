“Because we work on a boat we have to go to work – there’s no option for me to WFH. On Friday I was cycling into work – 15 minutes behind my husband to stick to the social distancing rule – and I was stopped by the police when I was entering the marina. They asked me where I was going, so I said I was going to work because I worked on a boat. They said that was fine but cycling was forbidden as of today,” Gardner remembers.

“When that happened I started to think, ‘shit this is real now’. We had to carry a letter to say where we were going, our reason for going there and where we’d come from – and if that wasn’t filled out we could be fined on the spot.”

But once the rules had been finalised and Gardner and her partner had begun to get to grips with them, she says it doesn’t feel like a big deal.

Panic-buying

Describing the situation in France, Gardner says: “We can still go to the supermarket, it’s just not advised that you go every day.

“When I did my weekly shop pretty much everything was in stock. I think the panic buying in the UK is so unnecessary. The toilet roll situation baffles me.

“The photos that have gone viral of the old people looking at empty shelves is really sad. If that was my nan, I’d be heartbroken.”

She insists that it isn’t as awful as people might imagine, the main thing is to just follow the rules and hope that, if we all stay inside for two weeks we will see a difference.

“My advice to everyone in the UK: stay inside, follow the guidelines and protect your loved ones and the NHS.”