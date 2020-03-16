The random acts of kindness making a difference during the coronavirus outbreak
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
However scary the world may seem right now, these stories of kindness in the face of the coronavirus outbreak are a reminder that there is always good to be found.
If you’re feeling rather overwhelmed at the moment, you’re definitely not alone. As the number of people affected by the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow and many of us begin to work from home to limit the spread of the virus, it’s only natural to feel scared, anxious and upset about what’s going on around you.
But among the panic-buying chaos and hordes of misinformation, there is some light to be found in the darkness.
Across the country, people are going the extra mile to help their community and ensure that the most vulnerable get the help they need – and it’s a prime example of how even the smallest acts of kindness can make a massive impact.
You could even take these examples as inspiration for your own random acts of kindness – from helping out a neighbour to informing the elderly and vulnerable about the correct course of action.
So without further ado, here’s a round-up of the best acts of kindness making headlines in the UK right now. After all, sometimes all we need is a little reminder that there is some good in the world, no matter how bleak the situation may be.
1. The store with shopping sessions exclusively for the elderly
Constantine Bay Stores near Padstow in Cornwall has made headlines for introducing early-morning shopping sessions for people born before 1950.
The aptly named “1950’s club” allows older shoppers to come into the store between 8-8:30am to help shield them from people who may be carrying the coronavirus.
Speaking to the BBC, the owner of the store said he hoped the measure would give older people “a little bit of peace of mind” during the outbreak. The shop plans to sanitise surfaces and door handles every day before they open to make sure the shop is a safe space.
Supermarket brand Iceland has also introduced similar measures, opening some of its stores one hour early so elderly customers can avoid huge crowds.
2. The #viralkindness campaign making an impact all over the world
When Becky Wass from Falmouth found herself feeling helpless amid the onslaught of the coronavirus, she decided to try and do her bit by designing a shareable postcard for people to distribute in their communities.
The card, which gives tick-box options that offer a list of services for those who are self-isolating, including a “friendly phone call” or “urgent supplies”, has now gone viral, with people across the world adopting the practice to ensure the vulnerable people in their community get any and all of the support they need.
Speaking to Cornwall Live, Wass said: “I was talking to my husband John about how the news was quite hard-hitting and there wasn’t much we could actually do to make a positive difference.
“If just one person feels less lonely or isolated when faced with this pandemic, then I’ll feel better about it. Coronavirus is scary. Let’s make kindness go viral.”
3. The fundraising campaign providing people in poverty with essential hygiene items
In response to the news that people are stockpiling essential hygiene items including soaps and sanitary products, Beauty Banks founders Jo Jones and Sali Hughes have launched a Go Fund Me campaign to ensure that people in poverty are still able to access the basics.
The #helpinghands appeal aims to “support people in the UK who can’t afford to keep themselves and their families as safe from coronavirus (Covid-19) as others.” This includes people who can’t afford to stockpile and live or stay in crowded environments including homeless shelters, refuges and safe-houses.
The appeal comes after reports that food banks are running short on supplies because people are stockpiling essentials, meaning that those who couldn’t afford to stockpile in the first place still have no access to the basic products they need.
So far, the appeal has raised £65,583 of its £50,000 target.
Image: Getty