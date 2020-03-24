Ask Different Questions

Most conversations start out with some variation of “How are you?” But take it from a professional interviewer: this is a bad question to ask. It’s so open-ended, and most people are full of dread, so it’s not exactly one programmed for a fun or engaged conversation. Instead, ask questions that are more specific and off the beaten path. I love to ask people things like, “What’s the weirdest thing you saw today?” or their most random shower thoughts.

The point is all about engaging beyond the surface. You could even do that 36 Questions to Fall in Love questionnaire, whether you’re dating the person you’re on the phone with or not. It’s bound to bring up something interesting to talk about.