5 easy ways to boost your mental health when you’re stuck inside

“Connecting with friends and family may have to be via technology if you’re in isolation, but there is a growing body of research suggesting that social health is just as, if not more, important to overall well-being as physical health,” Love says.

If you have a pet, you could also spend some time with them as they can be really great mood-boosters (if you’re in self-isolation you’re advised against being near pets, so check the latest NHS advice).

3. Move your body

You may be limited in the amount of exercise you can do if you’re stuck inside self-isolating or working from home, but it’s still important to get your body moving.

“Moving can really help bust through those stress levels and give an instant shot of happy,” Love explains.