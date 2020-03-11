5 easy ways to boost your mental health when you’re stuck inside
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
The coronavirus outbreak has officially been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and more and more of us are being told to work from home or self-isolate. With this in mind, we asked an expert to explain how to keep on top of our mental health when we’re stuck inside.
Unlike a physical injury such as a cut or a scrape, taking care of your mental health requires a bit more work than slapping on a plaster and waiting for it to heal. For many of us, taking care of our mental health requires regular, ongoing work, such as doing some mindfulness meditation on the way to work or making sure we go for a walk outside once a week. So, when something gets in the way of this routine, it can be bad news for our wellbeing.
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread and companies begin to send their workers away from the office to self-isolate, the increased amount of time we’re expected to spend cooped up away from others could therefore become a problem for those people who have woven self-care into their daily routine.
It may sound like a small problem in the grand scheme of things, but when it comes to mental health, even the smallest of changes to your daily life can become a big problem.
Add to this the fact that self-isolation requires a lot of staying inside away from the contact from others, and you’ve created a perfect storm of factors which could impact your mental health. Of course, it’s important that we all follow the advice of the NHS and the government and self-isolate when necessary, but it’s also important to be aware of the potential implications doing so could have on our mental health – and take actions to boost it.
With that in mind, we asked mental health advocate and director of the Speakers Collective Jo Love for some easy ways to boost our mental health if we find ourselves stuck inside. Here’s what she had to say.
1. Organise your space
“You know what they say: ‘tidy home, tidy mind!’ But let’s be honest – decluttering can feel daunting and overwhelming,” Love says.
“There’s no need to Marie Kondo your entire home, maybe just pick a small area of your home and give it a spruce. Organising our homes helps relieve stress and boosts our mood – plus the sense of smug satisfaction afterwards is second to none.”
2. Seek comfort from others
Being able to communicate and engage with our loved ones is an important part of everyday life that many of us take for granted, as Stylist’s editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski found during her recent week in self-isolation.
“Connecting with friends and family may have to be via technology if you’re in isolation, but there is a growing body of research suggesting that social health is just as, if not more, important to overall well-being as physical health,” Love says.
If you have a pet, you could also spend some time with them as they can be really great mood-boosters (if you’re in self-isolation you’re advised against being near pets, so check the latest NHS advice).
3. Move your body
You may be limited in the amount of exercise you can do if you’re stuck inside self-isolating or working from home, but it’s still important to get your body moving.
“Moving can really help bust through those stress levels and give an instant shot of happy,” Love explains.
“Whether you whack on a hard-core HIIT DVD, get bendy with some yoga or simply have a big stretch, they will all help to get your blood flow pumping and shift your mood quickly.”
4. Breathe
“Sometimes the simplest things are the most effective, and this is definitely the case with taking some big deep breaths,” Love says. “Deep breathing floods our systems with happy hormones, aka endorphins, tricking our brains into making us feel instantly more chill.”
“Sometimes the simplest things are the most effective, and this is definitely the case with taking some big deep breaths,” Love says. “Deep breathing floods our systems with happy hormones, aka endorphins, tricking our brains into making us feel instantly more chill.”
5. Netflix and chill (responsibly)
While watching Netflix may seem like a great way to relax and rewind, we should also remember to watch something that won’t make our mental health even worse.
“Bust out those box sets, get the duvet out and hunker down. But just as TV can boost our mood, equally it can make us feel crappy too,” Love says. “So be careful with what you watch, maybe leave the dark apocalyptic thrillers for another time and choose something more joyful, uplifting, or funny instead.”
However, when sales of the apocalyptic novel Station Eleven are rising, it seems like some of us may not be heeding Love’s advice – each to their own!
Images: Unsplash