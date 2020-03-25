Health minister Matt Hancock made the announcement on Tuesday (24 March) during the Downing Street press conference.

He said: “I know how worried people are and while this is a great time of turbulence, it is a moment too that the country can come together in that national effort.

“As the next step in that effort, today we launch NHS Volunteers. We are seeking a quarter of million volunteers – people in good health – to help the NHS, for shopping, in delivery of medicines and to support those who are shielded to protect their own health.”

Hancock also announced plans to transform London’s Excel Centre into an emergency hospital, known as the NHS Nightingale Hospital, with capacity to treat 4,000 coronavirus patients.

And he confirmed that more than 11,700 retired doctors, nurses and health professional have returned to the NHS following a government appeal for medics to return to the frontline,