Life

Coronavirus: how to volunteer for the NHS during the pandemic

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
How to volunteer for the NHS.

If you’re looking to help the UK’s frontline health workers during the coronavirus pandemic, here’s how to register for the NHS Volunteer Army. 

The biggest thing we can do for our NHS right now is stay at home. We can also stop panic-buying food, so that there is enough available for frontline health workers to buy after a shift. And at 8 pm on Thursday (26 March), we will all show our appreciation and respect for our NHS heroes by clapping in unison from our balconies, gardens and front doors.

Now, the government has shared a new way people can help: join the NHS Volunteer Army.

You may also like

#clapforourcarers: how you can thank NHS workers on Thursday

Health minister Matt Hancock made the announcement on Tuesday (24 March) during the Downing Street press conference. 

He said: “I know how worried people are and while this is a great time of turbulence, it is a moment too that the country can come together in that national effort.

“As the next step in that effort, today we launch NHS Volunteers. We are seeking a quarter of million volunteers – people in good health – to help the NHS, for shopping, in delivery of medicines and to support those who are shielded to protect their own health.”

Hancock also announced plans to transform London’s Excel Centre into an emergency hospital, known as the NHS Nightingale Hospital, with capacity to treat 4,000 coronavirus patients. 

And he confirmed that more than 11,700 retired doctors, nurses and health professional have returned to the NHS following a government appeal for medics to return to the frontline,

You may also like

Allbirds are gifting free shoes to 2,000 NHS workers

Here’s everything we know about the NHS Volunteer Army.

What is the NHS Volunteer Army?

The NHS is looking for up to 250,000 volunteers to help up to 1.5 million people who have been asked to shield themselves from coronavirus because of underlying health conditions.

GPs, doctors, pharmacists, nurses, midwives, NHS 111 advisers and social care staff will be able to request help for at-risk patients via a call centre run by the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), who will match people who need help with nearby volunteers.

Help the NHS by volunteering if you are able to.
Help the NHS by volunteering if you are able to.

What will I do as an NHS volunteer?

According the NHS website, volunteers can be called on to do simple but vital tasks such as:

– delivering medicines from pharmacies

– driving patients to appointments

– bringing them home from hospital

– or making regular phone calls to check on people isolating at home.

Who can join the NHS Volunteer Army?

Volunteers must be 18 or over, and fit and well with no symptoms. Those in higher-risk groups (including those over 70, those who are pregnant or with underlying medical conditions) will be able to offer support by telephone.

You may also like

Coronavirus in the UK: anaesthetist reveals reality of working in ICU

How do I sign up for NHS Volunteer Army?

You can sign up on the NHS Volunteer Responders website. Once you have registered and checks are complete you will be provided a log-in to the GoodSAM Responder app. Switch the app to ‘on duty’, and you’ll see live and local volunteer tasks to pick from nearby.

You can find more information on the NHS Volunteer Army and register here.

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

Life

This viral hashtag reminds us teachers are coronavirus heroes, too

Show this to the next idiot who says teachers only do it “for the long holidays”.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

Coronavirus memes and tweets you should be sharing to combat fake news

Because memes really can prevent the spread of misinformation.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

This woman’s story about getting a job at Tesco teaches us a powerful lesson

Holly Maxwell’s story has been read by over 60,000 people – and counting.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Stylist Daily