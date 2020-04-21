Although we’re well aware of the importance of carrying hand sanitiser, washing our hands thoroughly and not touching our faces, there’s some confusion out there as to what other measures we should be taking to cut down on risk.

Experts have discussed how we can prevent the spread of the virus via things that are handled by multiple people, like food from the supermarket (considering this is the only place many of us are venturing out to). Here’s the advice we’ve gathered so far…