“Stay home. Save lives. Protect the NHS.”

For the last few months, that simple, seven word slogan has become our mantra: despite missing our loved ones and dealing with our fair share of boredom, we’ve lived in the knowledge that, by staying inside, we were doing our bit to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

At the same time, our houses – with their disinfected surfaces and clean, comfy furniture – have become a haven for many of us. Away from the uncertainty and danger of the outside world, our homes have offered relatively safety from the invisible threat of the virus.

As lockdown eases and people all over the country return to work, that “stay at home” message has been softened to allow unlimited exercise outside. That is, on the surface of things, great news – getting out of the house for a walk or jog can do wonders for our mental health. But for some people, it’s not that simple.