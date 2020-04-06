All it takes is one quick scour of social media to recognise that Willoughby is not alone: countless others are nursing hangovers during lockdown.

“I can safely say, I will no longer be drinking on lockdown. Heads like a burst couch and I can’t even get a milkshake to settle this hangover,” tweeted one.

“Nursing my first hangover of lockdown and I am so grateful for having to stay at home,” said another.

Still one more revealed: “I didn’t think hangovers from drinking in the house were to be taken seriously until lockdown. How am I waking up this early on a Monday to [be sick]?”

And one more added: “During UK lockdown I’ve had catastrophic hangovers that mimic symptoms but my temperature is always spot on.”

With so many claiming that these lockdown hangovers are their worst ever, we have to ask: what gives?

Well, in a bid to crack this Covid-19 mystery, Stylist’s Kayleigh Dray reached out to a handful of medical experts and asked them to take a break from (ahem) more important matters and help us understand why alcohol affects us so much more when we’re in quarantine.

Here’s what they had to say:

1) Why do hangovers seem worse in lockdown?

There could be several reasons, according to experts – the primary reason of which being that… well, that it’s just easier to get drunk.

Dr Daniel Atkinson, Clinical Director at Treated.com, says: “When you drink at home you’re essentially serving yourself. When you drink in a pub or a bar, you’re being given a measured unit each time, and you’re paying for it. So really, you’re more likely to keep track of how much you’ve had if you’re out drinking because each drink you buy costs you money.

“If you’re drinking at home, everything is ‘free’, or at least already paid for, so you might top up your glass of wine before it’s finished, or add an extra splash of gin to your glass. This makes it harder to know how much alcohol you’ve already drunk. So it’s much easier to get drunk at home, not only because alcohol is much more readily available – we just go to the kitchen for it, we don’t need to queue up in a busy bar – but also because we don’t have as tight a handle on the measures as a bartender would. And the more we drink, the worse our hangover is.