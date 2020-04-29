When I first started working from home over six weeks ago, everything felt rather sudden. One moment I was working from my desk in London, catching the bus to and from work as usual and hugging my colleagues. The next, I was back at my parent’s house in the countryside, trying to create a makeshift desk space and contemplating an uncertain future.

Within a week of this new arrangement, Boris Johnson had announced the country was going under lockdown. Amid a flurry of Zoom calls, long distance dates and waves of anxiety, I spent most of my time trying to come to terms with this new way of life.

You see, I, like many humans, love a bit of routine. While some people might roll their eyes at the predictability of a schedule, I revel in it.