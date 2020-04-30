Professor Laurie Santos – the woman behind The Science of Wellbeing – has revealed her advice for getting through this coronavirus lockdown.

It’s almost impossible to believe, but we’ve been in lockdown for well over a month now. This means that, ever since 23 March, we haven’t seen our friends or family. We haven’t been to the pub, or to our favourite restaurant, or to the gym. We have queued outside supermarkets alone and two metres apart, solely to ensure we can get essentials. We’ve been working from home, or dealing with furlough or redundancy, or faced with the task of doing our jobs and putting ourselves on the front line in the process. And, on top of all this, we’ve been watching the Covid-19 death toll grow steadily higher by the day.

It’s understandable, then, that many of us are finding this period of coronavirus-induced uncertainty to be incredibly tough: our stress levels are up, our moods are low, and we’re feeling increasingly listless. Professor Laurie Santos – whose overwhelmingly popular online course, The Science of Wellbeing, has been taken by over 2 million students to date – knows this all too well. However, in a new interview with the World Economic Forum’s podcast, she has revealed that there are certain things we can be doing to ensure we stay happy and motivated during lockdown.

You may also like Coronavirus panic: how to stay calm when everyone is losing their minds around you

Somewhat surprisingly – especially for those of us suffering from Zoom fatigue – she’s said that staying connected with our loved ones is key. “Research suggests that happy people tend to be relatively social,” explains Santos. “This is a hard thing to do in the time of Covid-19 because social distancing often means we can’t physically hang out with the people we care about.” She continues: “The research suggests that the act of hanging out with folks in real time, in other words, things like Zoom or FaceTime can be a really powerful way to connect with people. “You see their facial expressions, hear the emotion in their voice, you’re really able to connect with them.”

Many have said that they find using Zoom to be emotionally draining, but happiness experts say it could be key to keeping a positive mood.

On a similar note, Santos also suggests that we focus less on ourselves, and far more on others. Or, to put it more bluntly, make an effort to be kinder to the people around us. “We have this idea of ‘self care’, and treating yourself,” she says. “But the research suggests if you make people do nice things for others, like donate money, that tends to boost their wellbeing. “Doing random acts of kindness, particularly in this time when we’re all really struggling, can be incredibly powerful. It has a positive effect on society as well.” So how can you help others during the coronavirus pandemic? Reach out to neighbours and vulnerable people in your community. Support small businesses. Stay indoors and follow social distancing guidelines, always. And, if you can afford to make a donation of your own, then please consider one of the following causes: The Masks for NHS Heroes campaign This campaign aims to raise the money needed to pay for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for all NHS staff. Age UK “Demand for our vital services is increasing rapidly,” reads a statement from Age UK, which provides companionship and support to vulnerable and lonely elderly people. “Please help us be there for older people who desperately need us during this crisis.”

You may also like Coronavirus charities: how to donate like Dolly Parton and make a real difference

The Trussell Trust The Trussell Trust is working to stop UK hunger and poverty, and their network of foodbanks provides emergency food and support to people in crisis. Battersea Dogs Home It costs around £50,000 every day to care for the animals across Battersea’s three centres. Now more than ever, they need your support to care for the thousands of animals who arrive at their gates every year. Mind Self-isolation is tough, but it’s even tougher for those struggling with their mental health. By donating to Mind, you’ll be able to help them help those who need it most.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day Enter your email address Let's go!