We miss working in a proper office with actual people. We even miss the daily commute (almost, anyway).

However, while this is undoubtedly a time of uncertainty and confusion, there’s room for reflection, too. And, if you only look hard enough, you’ll realise there are some positive life lessons we can take away from all of this.

With that in mind, then, here are the things I really hope we remember when this is all over.

How little we need – or, rather, how much we have

In the beginning, we were all wrapped up in this big toilet paper buying debacle. As panic buying abates around the globe, though, we’re all learning to live with what we have. To share what we do have with others (I’ve left fresh fruit and vegetables on my neighbours’ doorsteps, they’ve sent me loaves of bread). To donate when and where we can to the NHS, to domestic abuse charities, to animal rescue centres. To buy local, whenever we can, in a bid to support small businesses.