If you had to pick one thing you’re missing from your pre-lockdown life, what would it be? For some, it’s being able to pick up a morning coffee before heading into the office. For others, it’s drinking wine on the sofa with a couple of mates, laughing away until the early hours of the morning.

Just the other day I was speaking to my colleagues about how much I miss “popping to the shop”. It’s an activity so wonderfully simple – and something I wouldn’t have thought twice about before the coronavirus outbreak – but being able to walk to my local corner shop and pick up some utterly unessential item like a crème egg or a packet of crisps now sounds like absolute heaven. It’s the small things, and all that.

I’m sure most of us have had one or more conversations with our friends about the things we took for granted before lockdown. But have you ever stopped to wonder why we’re so emotionally attached to such everyday objects and routines – and why not being able to do those things is leaving us feeling so anxious and/or sad?