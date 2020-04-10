And, while lockdown was due to be reviewed on 13 April, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab recently told the country “we are not done yet” as he confirmed that the coronavirus lockdown is set to continue for at least another week.

We get it. And we get that some people, stuck indoors and desperately wishing they could spend some time outdoors in this unprecedented sunshine, are feeling a little angry at all those they see as “flouting the rules” (we’ve all read those reports of police being forced to break up parties and move sunbathers along, haven’t we?).

However, as one viral Facebook post has made abundantly clear, we shouldn’t be so quick to cast judgement on others.