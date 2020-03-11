How can we help each other navigate the ups and downs of self-isolation?

Be present for one another and listen with no distractions of screens/work/children. Put your phone down, face one another and say, “I am here for you, how can I help?”

You will naturally want to ‘fix’ the problem, but they may just want you to listen with a sympathetic ear. Remember: everyone copes with things in different ways. While you might prefer to deal by yourself, and your partner might need your emotional presence.

Remember: showing up in a way your partner needs you to means being there for yourself as well.

What’s the best way to express frustrations WITHOUT it blowing up into full-scale fight?

Express what you want and need using positive vocabulary. And STOP using the word “you” in arguments, choosing instead to use the word “I”.

One of the biggest communication mistakes couples make is to talk about their partner in a harsh and direct manner, saying ‘you do/you don’t/you are’, rather than speaking about themselves and what they really want (for example: “I feel anxious about something right now/I need assurance that this will be ok”).

This requires a level of honesty, vulnerability and tact, but it will help to maintain a healthy and happy relationship.