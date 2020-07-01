Things are changing, though. From Saturday 4 July, the prime minister has announced that pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will be able to reopen, providing they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

From the same date, he has set out that two households will be able to meet up in any setting with social distancing measures, and that people can now enjoy staycations in England with the reopening of accommodation sites.

And, in order to begin restoring the arts and cultural sector, some leisure facilities and tourist attractions are now allowed to reopen (if they can do so safely) – which means that we will soon be able to visit outdoor gyms, playgrounds, museums, galleries, theme parks, arcades, libraries, social clubs, places of worship, and community centres, too.

People are excited, of course, and understandably so: after all, it seems as if our freedom has been restored to us just in time for summer.

But is the Covid-19 pandemic truly over?