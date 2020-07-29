Four months later, those lockdown restrictions have been eased considerably to allow the reopening of various areas of society. The downside? Those early rules – and the sense of reassurance they gave me – are virtually non-existent, and everything has become very complicated. Sure, there’s still the mandatory mask wearing and hand washing guidance to follow, but apart from that, it feels like the responsibility of deciding what does or does not constitute “unsafe” behaviour has been shoved into our hands.

You can see the confusion when you scroll through social media. While some people are still posting pictures of socially distanced picnics and evidence of their “lockdown hobbies,” others are sharing shots of their friends bundled on top of each other and extended families hugging as they jet off on holiday together.

I can’t be the only one who finds all of this very confusing. Did I miss a secret memo about being able to hug my nan? Is it OK to get drunk and, despite my best intentions to ‘socially distance’, end up chatting away with other girls in the bathroom? What’s the deal with going to restaurants? Can I invite all my friends and sit less than one metre away from them, just because we’re out for food?