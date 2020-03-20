At work, I have been deemed responsible enough to be a fire warden which means, one Tuesday not long ago, I was asked to go for fire warden training. I was presented with lots of vital information in those two hours – a booklet explaining the intricacies of the role, including which fire extinguishers do what, how and why, - but walking away from the training I just couldn’t shake off one throwaway comment the trainer had made.

The fire safety instructor said that, in a time of crisis, human beings tend to do nothing. Nada. Nichts.

Human nature is to bury our heads in the sand when anything distressing comes our way.

Fast-forward a couple of weeks and the world looks completely different now to how it did that winter morning. But those words mean more to me now than they ever did. The outbreak of coronavirus in the UK has shown human beings - like me - really do live in denial when shit’s hitting the fan.

Most adults living in the UK right now understand that coronavirus presents a serious risk to our health. So why are so many people still trying to act like it’s not a big deal?