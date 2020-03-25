If you’ve been on social media over the last couple of weeks, chances are you’ll have seen the viral videos of Italians singing together from their balconies. Since the country went into lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak on 9 March, whole neighbourhoods of people have come together to fill the silence of the streets with music. From Bologna to Rome, the “Flash Mob Sonoro” or sound flash mob has encouraged people to pick up whatever they have lying around the house – from a pot and wooden spoon to a traditional instrument – and come together to create music and sing.

Just a few weeks later, the trend started by the Italian people has spread all around the world. From Dallas to Belgium, people are coming together via music, using the power of singing to connect in this time of isolation.