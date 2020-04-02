On a normal day, most of us are able to cope with small inconveniences and upsets. Dinner recipe doesn’t turn out as planned? Just order takeaway. Spill your coffee on the way to work? Laugh it off with your colleagues when you arrive. Shower head breaks? Leave it be.

But when we’re feeling overwhelmed or stressed out, these little inconveniences start to seem like the worst thing in the world. The old adage “there’s no point crying over spilt milk” no longer applies; before you know it, you’re curled up in a ball on the floor sobbing about the Thai green curry ready meal which passed its use by date earlier than you’d thought.

A situation like the current coronavirus outbreak makes these stress-induced behaviours glaringly clear. We’re all experiencing heightened levels of anxiety and stress at the moment thanks to the 101 things we now have to worry about – and it’s making handling the day-to-day stresses of life pretty damn hard.