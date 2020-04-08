We’re still very much in a coronavirus lockdown here in the UK, but old conversational habits die hard – especially when there are only so many questions left to ask. This means that, in the past 24 hours, I’ve had no less than six people ask me what I got up to last night.

To be honest, I have no idea what they want me to say. As mentioned already, we are in an actual lockdown and are only allowed to go outside for a few very specific reasons, which means I usually spend my evenings drifting from room to room, eating little pieces of cheese and occasionally slumping down on the sofa to flick through Netflix until I can decently say it’s late enough to go to bed.