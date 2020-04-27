We’re all responding to the coronavirus lockdown in our own, unique ways. While some people are baking bread or taking part in viral tag challenges, others are using this time to take all the online courses they possibly can or simply fix their sleep schedule.

It may seem, then, that there’s no one stereotypical response to the lockdown. We’re all doing what we can to get ourselves through this strange and uncertain period and manage the rollercoaster of moods and emotions we’re experiencing.