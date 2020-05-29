Boris Johnson has eased lockdown rules once again, which means six people from different households can now meet up. So long as, y’know, they do so outside and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

This means, of course, that we’re now able to have BBQs and garden parties to make the most of all this beautiful summer weather. But… well, what would a socially distanced barbecue actually look like?

Naturally, we’ve given it some thought. And, with this in mind, here’s everything you need to know ahead of hosting yours.