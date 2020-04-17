Wondering why you’re having such vivid dreams during the coronavirus lockdown? We asked an expert to explain all on the latest episode of the Working From Home with Stylist podcast.

If, like us, you’re fascinated by the mysterious and mind-boggling world of dreaming, you’ll probably know all about the latest point of interest to take over social media: why we’re all having such vivid dreams in lockdown. It’s been the starter of many a conversation among the Stylist team: despite the fact that most of us are doing very little right now, our unconscious mind is having a field day and providing us with some seriously outrageous dreams. Whereas previously we might have forgotten about the dreams we had the night before, now, recalling our subconscious adventures is part of our daily routine. It’s clear that we’re not the only ones experiencing this – take a look through social media and you’ll see post upon post commenting on the remarkable (and sometimes absolutely mad) dreams people are having right now – so why is it that lockdown is having this effect on all of us?

You may also like Anxiety dreams: why do we get them, and what do they really mean?

To find out, we asked Sue Cummings, a consultant clinical psychologist who has worked in Adult Mental Health Services for 30 years. Appearing on the latest episode of Working From Home with Stylist, Cummings explained how our dreams work to help us handle difficult emotions we might not have been able to process during the day. “Freud said that the function of dreams was to actually preserve sleep,” Cummings says. “So we all experience stress, conflict, difficult emotions in our lives on a daily basis – we also experience pleasurable feelings as well. And in the course of a day, these events or emotions may not actually get fully processed. For one reason or another, what we’re feeling or what we’re thinking may have to go on hold. So what happens is the dreams at night serve to actually finish the job. So we are processing material from our conscious mind.

“Freud also said that dreams just really deal with the residue. So in order to help you stay asleep, the material which may be difficult has to be formatted in a way that allows you to stay asleep. Because if your conflicts and your difficulties were in a raw form, you actually wouldn’t be sleeping. So what our brain does is it symbolically represents those conflicts or those emotions in a way that allows you to stay asleep.” With this in mind, Cummings explains that the vivid dreams we’re all experiencing right now are likely to be a product of the anxiety-inducing situation we’re all facing – as the coronavirus pandemic puts us under increased amounts of stress, our dreams are working overtime to help us process all those intense emotions.

Dreams are functionally very important for clearing the emotional pathways

“We know that dreams are functionally very important for clearing the emotional pathways, so I would say that when our waking life is more vivid then so is our dream life,” she points out. “At the moment, the pandemic that we’re all having to deal with will probably be mainly responsible for that vivid dreaming process. Our routines are suddenly all upside down. The rules have changed. We’re overloaded with information on a 24/7 basis. We can’t really avoid that really anxious exposure. “So I think what we’re seeing at the moment, and certainly what I’m hearing from people that I’m working with, is that our dreams are having a lot of anxiety. There’s a lot of anxious content in these dreams. There are more nightmares, people are experiencing dreams that are waking up and disturbing them.

The anxiety-inducing situation we're all facing could mean our dreams need to work harder to help us process our emotions.

“We also know that people may be dreaming vividly about aspects of their life that they might be missing in the lockdown or the quarantine. So their dreams become a process and a symbol for grieving, yearning and loss.” Cummings also highlights that the need to learn new skills and adapt to a new way of life, whether that’s because we’re working from home for the first time or trying to navigate all the new social rules and etiquette that comes with the social distancing measures, is probably also going to be a factor in our vivid dreams.

You may also like Missing all the little things you took for granted before lockdown? You could be dealing with empty shelf syndrome

“I would be very surprised to hear anyone say that they weren’t having vivid dreams,” she says. “The longer this lockdown and quarantine goes on the more our dreaming world will have to do a lot of extra work. “Until we can start making the abnormal more normal, I think we’re going to see the results of the world what we’re living in in our dreaming life.”

Check back every week for the latest news from our podcast, and listen to it on Spotify, Acast and Apple. Click here to read more about best podcasts in town, the hottest to listen to right now and the biggest celebrity interviews going. And for those missing the print edition, a digital edition of Stylist magazine has also been made available on the Apple News+ subscription channel, with a stand-alone app launching for this week’s issue.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day Enter your email address Let’s go!