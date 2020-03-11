Every single day brings new coronavirus headlines – some of which are genuine, some of which are not quite so genuine. However, the NHS is working hard to prevent the spread of #fakenews and misinformation.

As reported earlier today, there are currently 382 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK. Six people with the virus have died, the latest of which was a man in his early 80s who had underlying health conditions.

The sense of panic, though, is palpable: all you need do is look at the empty toilet roll shelves at your local supermarket to realise that. People are ignoring health advice given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) – which basically boils down to, “wash your hands, dispose of tissues immediately, practice good basic hygiene” – and instead are sharing dubious home remedies they’ve found on social media.