Three years ago, lockdown would have been everything I was hoping for. I was halfway through my second year of university, and on the edge of a mental breakdown. All I wanted to do was give up my studies, move home to my parents’ house and hide under my duvet.

It was then that I was diagnosed with OCD, or obsessive-compulsive disorder. Contrary to what many people believe, most forms of OCD don’t revolve around germs – as a mental health condition, OCD is characterised by unwanted intrusive thoughts or ‘obsessions’, which trigger huge amounts of anxiety for those of us who live with it.