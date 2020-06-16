And while this latest study does acknowledge that economic factors have a role to play in this gap, Spantig explains that the new research showed that the biggest strain placed on the mental wellbeing of women in lockdown was feeling isolated and lonely.

“Before this study everyone thought it would be related to economic factors because we see that women need to work more at home, and they take more responsibility in terms of household work, but actually the largest factor contributing to the gender gap was loneliness,” she tells Stylist.

The research revealed that more than a third of British women have been experiencing loneliness in lockdown, with 34% saying they ‘sometimes’ feel lonely and 11% saying they ‘often’ feel lonely. The number of men struggling with feelings of loneliness in lockdown is considerably lower: 23% said they ‘sometimes’ felt lonely and only 6% said they ‘often’ do.