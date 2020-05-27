As someone who’s struggled with their mental health in the past, I know how hard it was for some of my closest friends and family members to start that conversation. Whether you’re stressed about saying the wrong thing, nervous about how you might come across or afraid you’ll offend them in some way, it’s completely normal to feel this apprehension when talking to someone about their mental health.

But I can also tell you how incredibly important it is that you do reach out. Having someone reach out to check how you’re doing, offer help or support or simply let you know they’re there if you need them is amazing at the best of times, but when you’re really struggling, it’s a lifeline. Simply knowing that someone understands what you’re going through – and is willing to listen to whatever is going on – is incredibly powerful.