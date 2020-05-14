Life after lockdown: our ‘new normal’ needs to be one which puts mental health first
- Lauren Geall
- Published
As lockdown eases and we get our first glimpses of life after coronavirus, we have a chance to ensure our ‘new normal’ is one which rejects ‘always on’ culture and puts our mental health first.
The coronavirus pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the mental health of people all over the world. In the UK, figures from the Office of National Statistics show that, when asked about their wellbeing, almost half of people reported high levels of anxiety following the coronavirus lockdown.
In a new statement released today (14 May), the UN’s health experts have warned that the world is facing a mental health crisis because of the coronavirus pandemic, as people find themselves surrounded by death and disease and forced into isolation and poverty.
“The isolation, the fear, the uncertainty, the economic turmoil - they all cause or could cause psychological distress,” said Devora Kestel, director of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) mental health department. “The mental health and wellbeing of whole societies have been severely impacted by this crisis and are a priority to be addressed urgently.”
It’s undeniable that this crisis will leave a long-lasting mark on society – people who have never struggled with their mental health before have found themselves dealing with increased psychological distress throughout the pandemic. However, as conversations shift towards lockdown easing and a return to ‘normal’ life, there’s one crucial detail being missed out of the mental health conversation: the type of normal we want to return to.
The pandemic has undoubtedly presented a massive mental health challenge, but it’s important to remember that the lives we led before the crisis were tough on our mental health, too.
It’s a sentiment that mental health advocate and author Matt Haig nailed in a tweet posted last week.
“Yes lockdown poses its own mental health challenges,” he wrote. “But can we please stop pretending our former world of long working hours, stressful commutes, hectic crowds, shopping centres, infinite choice, mass consumerism, air pollution and 24/7 everything was a mental health utopia.”
As Haig expertly highlights, it’s easy to forget that the world we lived in pre-pandemic – with its high-pressure jobs, ‘always on’ burnout-inducing culture and fast-paced routines – wasn’t the stress-free, idyllic haven we’re all remembering it as. As we yearn for a return to ‘normal’ – for pubs to open and to see our friends again – it’s important that we don’t see things through rose-tinted glasses.
The coronavirus pandemic has given us the option to create a new ‘normal’. Instead of burning ourselves out with endless overtime and never switching off from social media, we can use the skills and routines we’ve been forced to develop as a result of the crisis to create something new. As we return to our daily lives, we should take time to select the bits of ‘normal’ we actually want to return to.
On top of this, we also need to take the habits we’ve built during lockdown and transfer them into life post-coronavirus. Whether you’ve adopted a new creative hobby, started reading before you go to bed or found you really enjoy going for daily walks, why not make sure to continue those activities as lockdown lifts?
While the coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of strain on our mental health, it’s also offered us the chance to start an incredibly important conversation about what we want from our lives and given us the time we need to re-evaluate what really matters.
As a society, we have a responsibility to ensure we don’t rush back to our hectic schedules and continue to sacrifice our mental health for the sake of our working or social lives.
This horrific crisis has given us a chance to collectively change the way we live our lives, for the better of everyone. Let’s not waste it.
