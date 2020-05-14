As Haig expertly highlights, it’s easy to forget that the world we lived in pre-pandemic – with its high-pressure jobs, ‘always on’ burnout-inducing culture and fast-paced routines – wasn’t the stress-free, idyllic haven we’re all remembering it as. As we yearn for a return to ‘normal’ – for pubs to open and to see our friends again – it’s important that we don’t see things through rose-tinted glasses.

The coronavirus pandemic has given us the option to create a new ‘normal’. Instead of burning ourselves out with endless overtime and never switching off from social media, we can use the skills and routines we’ve been forced to develop as a result of the crisis to create something new. As we return to our daily lives, we should take time to select the bits of ‘normal’ we actually want to return to.