How are you meant to celebrate Mother’s Day when we’re all self-isolating? Usually, many of us make the journey home to give presents to our mums and attend family meals. But, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s just not possible to do that this year. This can carry a lot of guilt, frustration and sadness. At a time when we want the comfort of our families more than ever, it’s difficult to accept that, in a lot of cases, the best thing we can do is keep our distance from them.

So it might be comforting for you to know that we’re all feeling this mix of emotions about Mother’s Day this year. Here, Stylist team members share their real feelings about everything that’s happening, along with the alternative plans they are making to celebrate mum.