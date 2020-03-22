If there’s one thing we can all take away from the coronavirus pandemic so far, it’s the fact that a lot can change in a week. Just last Sunday many of us were gearing up to head into the office for another week – a circumstance which is now unimaginable.

There are now more than 5,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK (as of 22 March), with those numbers currently rising at an exponential rate. The practise of social distancing is more important than ever – with new government guidelines advising people “at very high risk” to stay home and avoid any face-to-face contact for at least 12 weeks. We’re at a crucial time in the fight against this virus, and we all need to play our part to give medical staff a chance to help those who need it.