Dr Jessica Potter is a respiratory specialist working at University College Hospital in London

“I work in the intensive care unit as a lung specialist. People admitted to hospital with Covid-19 suffer with breathlessness and hypoxia, a lack of oxygen. Many may need intubating – which means putting a tube into their lungs and using a ventilator to help them breathe.

We don’t have any targeted therapies for Covid-19 yet, so the treatment is mainly supportive. With pneumonia, for example, you can treat it with antibiotics. But this is a virus and we haven’t got a vaccine yet. So our goal with these very unwell patients is to support the body getting itself better.

We’re starting to see increasing numbers of patients with Covid-19 but, at the time of writing, nothing we haven’t been able to handle. Certainly, the case load is ramping up, which is what we would expect. All hospitals have pandemic flu policies, and that’s what we’re enacting. Of course, we need to update them rapidly as new information arrives. We’re trying to learn as quickly as we can, sifting out what is valid evidence and using trusted sources.