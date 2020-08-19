It’s time to face facts: I’ve had a lot of time to get used to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sure, I may (like so many others) have screwed my eyes tightly shut and stuck my fingers in my ears when reports of the Covid-19 virus first bled into headlines back in January. However, the health crisis became impossible to ignore when the UK went into lockdown mode on 23 March. Which means I’ve had, ooh, roughly five months to wrap my head around things?

That’s 21 weeks. That’s 148 days. That’s 3,543 hours, 212,598 minutes, and 12,755,917 seconds. I’ve spent the majority of that time reading Covid-19 death tallies, googling face masks, social distancing like a pro (being an introvert has its uses at last), and, of course, watching Boris Johnson’s press briefings.