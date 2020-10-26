Jobs, jobs, jobs

People aged 16-25 are more than twice as likely as others to have lost their job during the pandemic, while six in 10 have seen their earnings fall, according to research by BBC Panorama. According to another forecast by labour market experts Paul Gregg, almost one million employees under 25 will be especially vulnerable when the government furlough scheme ends on 31 October.

Faced with a double whammy of a lack of experience and a drain on new positions, young people will struggle to get a foothold on the fiercely competitive jobs ladder now more than ever. Women under 25 are particularly hard-hit, since they are more likely to work in areas affected by the pandemic, including retail, hospitality, travel and tourism.