Before we get into any of this, I want to make one thing clear: I am actually reasonably calm about the whole coronavirus situation. Don’t get me wrong – I’m washing my hands and following all the latest government advice – but compared to some of my more concerned friends and family members, I’m quite calm.

But when I went to the shop at the weekend to pick up some bread, something rather peculiar happened: I bought two bottles of soap. It was a subconscious, almost mindless decision – as I watched the other shoppers load what was left of the store’s toilet paper stock into their trollies and read the “two sanitisers per customer” sign with complete dismay, it suddenly felt necessary to pick up a few things “just in case”.

As I’m sure you’re already aware, I wasn’t the only one picking up a few extra items over the weekend. Up and down the country, people have been bulk buying in their droves – with commodities including pasta, toilet paper, hand soap and hand sanitiser now completely sold out in most places. Panic buying has taken over the nation – and supermarkets have now had to begin placing purchase limits on the items under the most demand.