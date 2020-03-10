It’s undeniable that one of the worst side effects to come from the coronavirus outbreak so far has to be the levels of racism it has fuelled. Last month, a worrying survey from Ipsos revealed that one in seven people in the UK would now avoid people of Chinese origin or appearance. Violent hate crimes linked to the coronavirus outbreak also continue to emerge across the UK.

It’s a side effect of the virus that continues to be overshadowed by reports of the mortality rate or new cases, but it’s no less serious. As freelance journalist Yuan Ren explained in an earlier piece for Stylist, Asian women across the country are being subjected to increasingly high levels of racism as the virus continues to spread. As she writes in her piece: “In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, I’ve been asked by people if I’ve just returned from Wuhan. I’ve also been asked to name the last date that I was in China.