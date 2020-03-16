Brother Richard goes on to pay tribute to a hotel in the West of Ireland which “is offering free meals and delivery to the housebound”, and the young woman he saw spreading fliers with her phone number on, so that the elderly people in her neighbourhood have someone to call on.

“All over the world people are slowing down and reflecting,” he says. All over the world people are looking at their neighbours in a new way.

“All over the world people are waking up to a new reality. To how big we really are. To how little control we really have. To what really matters.

“To Love.”

You can read his poem in full below.