Kindness and coronavirus: woman’s postcard campaign for neighbours goes global

A global health pandemic brings out different sides of people – and, in amid the stockpiling and general sense of unease that’s accompanied the coronavirus outbreak, we’re starting to see acts of small-scale heroism bobbing to the surface.

Take the locked-down residents of Granada, Spain, who came out on their balconies to applaud the health service at exactly 10pm last night. Or the people in a long queue as a supermarket in Philadelphia, US, who decided en-masse, that everyone elderly should skip the line and go ahead of them.

Now a young woman from Cornwall has joined the ranks of these good folk, with a #viralkindness campaign she dreamt up to help self-isolating neighbours.