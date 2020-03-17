Martin Lewis has this advice for private renters and landlords during the coronavirus pandemic

Martin Lewis just answered questions about how coronavirus will affect private renters.

There are a lot of questions being asked about how coronavirus is affecting housing and renting. But with such uncertainty around what’s happening, there doesn’t seem to be any clear answers. In fact, Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis opened his latest episode of the Ask Martin Lewis Podcast by explaining that his answers could well change in a matter of hours. But he did have some advice for private renters and landlords alike, which is well worth listening to.

Lewis emphasised the idea of “forbearance” needed under current circumstances, explaining that renters and landlords both need to have to have understanding. Speaking to landlords, he said: “I would certainly say that for big landlords who can afford it, or who have multiple properties out there, it would be a good idea right now to work out what your policy is. How are you going to treat people? Think of the long term, not the short term. Allowing people to have short term payment holidays to defer their rent or even just saying ‘I’m going to drop your rent for the moment’ if it’s necessary.’” But he also told private tenants: “Renters who don’t need to, don’t take advantage – allow the support for those who need it.”

So, what advice did he have for anyone who is worried about renting after losing an income because of coronavirus? “The first thing that you need to do is look at what state support is available,” Lewis explained. “What benefits are available? Websites like Turn To Us may be able to help looking at those eventualities. Will they be able to claim Universal Credit and, what we called in the old days, housing benefit? So we’d first of all look at the income scenario: could they bring more income in?” He then stressed the importance of communicating well with your landlord, adding: “And if that is a struggle, you should talk, and talk openly, to the landlord and try and come up to an arrangement that works best for you both.”

How will coronavirus affect private renting? Martin Lewis shared some advice on his podcast.

He continued: “Look, landlords who kick people out right now – it’s not that easy to kick someone out – are going to struggle to find new tenants. And if you’ve got a long term good tenant, we all understand the situation. “This isn’t people who are playing hard and fast and loose with their finances. These are people who are in a struggling financial dynamic. “I think I’m just going to have to keep using the word – it’s the word of the day – forbearance. It’s what we all need to do right now. Forbearance and a responsible attitude and no game playing on either side. But I can’t give you more than that.” You can listen to the Ask Martin Lewis Podcast below

Stylist has contacted Money Saving Expert, who will keep us updated on the latest news and advice on renting during the coronavirus pandemic.



