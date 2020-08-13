Watching these developments unfold, it’s hard not to feel a sense of impending doom about the whole thing. For months now, we’ve spoken about a second wave as if it was something far in the future – we even discussed what we should do to prepare ourselves in the meantime, with the proactive view to ready ourselves for a repeat of the heavy strain we’ve been under these last few months. But watching all these countries return to lockdown and grapple with a second rise in cases, it’s hard not to feel as if a second wave could be heading our way pretty damn fast.

I know I’m not the only one feeling like a sitting duck. All around me, friends and family members have shifted their tones – what was once spoken about as a hypothetical scenario is now being referred to as an inevitability. “We might as well go out now before lockdown comes back” and “let’s enjoy it while it lasts” are just two phrases I’ve heard various iterations of over the last month or so.