Hate making phone calls? That’s probably about to change

The way we make phone calls has matured over the last decade. Thanks to apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, FaceTime, Skype and Zoom, video calls have become the new norm. Let’s be honest though: many of us still avoid making or taking calls. Just last year, Ofcom found that younger people find making phone calls daunting, and prefer to use messaging services.

However, the social distancing period during the coronavirus pandemic is changing this.

According to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Messenger and WhatsApp are currently seeing exponentially high levels of calling, especially in countries facing the coronavirus crisis.

“In terms of stats, we’re seeing very elevated levels of use in Italy and in all countries that have been affected,” he said on a press call reported on by Vice. “In terms of WhatsApp or Messenger for calling is more than double overall what it normally is.”