You’re probably reading this from the comfort of your bed or sofa, right? Although the UK isn’t on lockdown, many of us have been advised to self-isolate, while others are choosing to stay indoors.

For many, this sounds like a total dream: bingeing boxsets, snuggling up in bed with a bloody good book, staying in your PJs all day long. But for others, it can create a sense of anxiety and loneliness.

As a single woman living in a small flatshare that’s three hours away from any of my family, I am in the latter camp.