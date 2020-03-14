Life

Coronavirus: “Self-isolating is helping my relationships in these surprising little ways”

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published

As many of us decide to stay indoors over the weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic, one writer reflects on how we can make the most of self-isolation, especially when it comes to our relationships and friendships.

You’re probably reading this from the comfort of your bed or sofa, right? Although the UK isn’t on lockdown, many of us have been advised to self-isolate, while others are choosing to stay indoors.

For many, this sounds like a total dream: bingeing boxsets, snuggling up in bed with a bloody good book, staying in your PJs all day long. But for others, it can create a sense of anxiety and loneliness

As a single woman living in a small flatshare that’s three hours away from any of my family, I am in the latter camp. 

You may also like

Coronavirus: this is the reality of being forced to self-isolate in the UK

Despite showing no symptoms of coronavirus, I need to self-isolate because I was recently in contact with someone who has since tested positive for it. 

Staying indoors isn’t great for mental health, I can only really communicate with flatmates through my bedroom door and… well, I’d really just like to be with my family right now.

But I’m here to tell you about all the small, surprising ways this strange situation has put a smile on my face over the last 48 hours − and they’re all to do with my relationships. 

You may also like

Coronavirus: is the news making you anxious? Here’s why distraction could be the answer

Flatmates

Things have changed in the flat since telling my flatmates I need to self-isolate: I stay in my room when they’re here, I need to clean every single thing I touch in the kitchen and bathroom, and there’s just a general tense mood that I feel responsible for. 

But after five attempts to do an online food shop (none of the supermarkets are delivering in my area until next week), my flatmate told me to email her my long shopping list. 

She went out, bought everything on that list – including a huge bottle of gin – and brought it all back in an Uber. Although I couldn’t even hug her to say thanks, it’s something I’m not going to forget over the coming weeks (or ever, really). 

Self-isolating: communicate well with your flatmates and you'll be back to hanging out in the kitchen together in a couple of weeks.

Family

We’re all worrying about our older relatives at the moment, right? That’s why I’ve been calling my mum every night this week, to check in on her and keep her company (she lives alone). And it turns out I need the company too.

It’s made me realise that this is something I should be doing more regularly anyway: not just ringing to moan and ask for advice, but to sit down, properly listen and appreciate our relationship.

I was also on the phone to my younger sister for a solid hour last night. Usually, it’s impossible to keep her on the line for a full five minutes. I know she’d rather have been getting ready to go out with her uni friends, but she stayed on that bit longer to talk about everything and nothing. 

Later on, I received a text from her, telling me to download the Scrabble app so that we can play it together. 

I can’t even…

You may also like

Be kind: 7 easy ways to be a kinder person during the coronavirus outbreak

Friends

Has your WhatsApp also been pinging away even more than usual over the last week? I’m certain that each and every little pick-me-up message is what’s going to get us through this.

Two colleagues told me to – shock, horror – call them instead of texting if I wanted to hear a friendly voice. Friends who haven’t been in touch for a while have resumed old conversations with funny messages, memes and lots of emojis. And I must commend the patience of everyone who is letting me live-update general self-isolation musings, my reactions to box sets and the latest coronavirus news.

Yes, it feels like WhatsApp is my new best pal at the moment. But behind every beloved instant messenger app is a hoard of fantastic female friends tapping away at their phones.

You may also like

Coronavirus reality: doctor shares daily updates after being diagnosed with Covid-19

Look: I know things feel pretty grim at the moment, and self-isolating isn’t exactly a walk in the park (literally). But it’s times like this when the real strength of our friendships really does come to light. So if you’re self-isolating, or know a friend who is, one quick phone call or text could perk up an otherwise boring and lonely weekend.

If you are worried about your mental health during self-isolation, Mind has put together this brilliant guide on managing coronavirus and your wellbeing.

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

People

Stressed by Piers Morgan’s coronavirus tweets? Try Elizabeth Gilbert’s advice

He’s been branded “Panicky Piers” for his constant stream of Covid-19 tweets, but there’s something you ought to remember…

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

Coronavirus etiquette: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a brilliant hack for avoiding handshakes

The outbreak is changing the way we interact.

Posted by
Jessica Rapana
Published
People

Coronavirus is being weaponised by online trolls, and it’s not OK

First Jameela Jamil and now Greta Thunberg. Surely this is a new low?

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Stylist Daily