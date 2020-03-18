Meet the 3 best friends planning to self-isolate together – in their 70s

At times like these, good news stories are more important than ever. As we read stories of people panic buying and stockpiling without consideration for others, it can make us feel pretty rubbish about the state of the world – and then you read a story like Doreen, Dotty and Carol’s.

The three women, who are all over 70, spoke about their plans for self-isolating together in light of the coronavirus outbreak on BBC Breakfast this morning. Because the government is expected to advise people over 70 to self-isolate for an extended period of time to protect themselves from infection, the three best friends have come up with a plan for the coming months – and their positive approach to it all has taken the internet by storm.