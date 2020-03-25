This, combined with feeling a little down and having spent the last eight days sat in your pyjamas with unwashed hair, is hardly conducive to romance, is it? So how do you keep the magic alive when your partner is literally the only other human you’ll interact with for foreseeable future?

In these strange, unprecedented times we’ve reached out to a host of relationship experts for advice on how to still create a bit of romance when quarantining with your partner.

Keep as separate during your working day

Natasha Briefel, dating app Badoo’s UK Brand Marketing Director recommends: “During the working day you should try and mimic your normal lifestyle - whether that’s by working in separate spaces or phoning friends and family for a chat. It’s normal to get on each other’s nerves as you’ve probably never spent this amount of time together, so try and ensure you’re not stepping on each other’s toes – this will do wonders when you do come together again.”

Start with the little things

Marine Ravinet, Head of Trends at dating app happn says simple things can mean a lot: “While ‘classic’ romantic gestures may consist of visits to restaurants and weekends away, in this time of isolated solidarity, it’s an opportunity to take things back to basics with your partner – no matter how long you’ve been together. Simple gestures can be romantic, from making that unexpected cup of tea or breakfast in bed.