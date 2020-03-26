Coronavirus in the UK: 17 things you need to know about food shopping in lockdown
- Kayleigh Dray
It’s time to redefine what “essential” means to you, and fast.
It’s amazing how quickly life can change, right? One minute you’re ignoring the terrifying coronavirus pandemic and flooding the UK’s parks like it’s a bank holiday, the next you’re confined to your home on lockdown.
That’s right: in order to slow the spread of Covid-19, and give the NHS a much-needed break, Boris Johnson has (without actually saying the word ‘lockdown’) put the UK on lockdown.
This means that you are now only allowed out of your house for the following reasons:
- One form of exercise a day, such as walking, running or cycling – alone or with household members.
- To provide care for a vulnerable person or to obtain medical care for themselves.
- Travelling to and from work, if it is strictly necessary.
- Shopping for necessities, as infrequently as possible.
It’s that last one, though, which has really proven a stickler for many of us.
With that in mind, here’s a few things we’ve learned about shopping for groceries during a lockdown…
Whilst making your list, you need to redefine what “necessary” means to you
Because, remember, you are ONLY allowed out for NECESSITIES
So once more with feeling? SHOP FOR NECESSITIES ONLY!!!
The journey to the shops often feels… well, it feels really intense
And it’s not all that easy to get into your local nowadays
Once inside, you’ll be confronted with one of two scenes. This:
Or this:
Try to stick to your pre-written list…
Prepare for disappointment
Don’t be greedy
Remain calm
Maybe take a moment and watch your neighbours try (and fail) to avoid gossiping
Or why not try the ‘lucky dip’ game?
Or while away a few minutes watching the daily toilet paper dash
But always be smart
Check in with loved ones
And remember: everyone’s a curtain-twitcher nowadays
