It’s amazing how quickly life can change, right? One minute you’re ignoring the terrifying coronavirus pandemic and flooding the UK’s parks like it’s a bank holiday, the next you’re confined to your home on lockdown.

That’s right: in order to slow the spread of Covid-19, and give the NHS a much-needed break, Boris Johnson has (without actually saying the word ‘lockdown’) put the UK on lockdown.

This means that you are now only allowed out of your house for the following reasons: