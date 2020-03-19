“We’re supposed to be getting married in a week”: how it feels to be a bride right now
Megan Murray
Although bride Natasha Green is lucky enough to not to have been directly affected by the medical symptoms of coronavirus (which is predicted to infect 81% of UK citizens), it has changed her life dramatically as she plans to get married in a weeks’ time.
Covid-19 has had an overwhelming affect on the globe, with more than 200,000 people infected with the virus in at least 144 countries (stats correct 18 March 2020).
Alongside the rising death toll, coronavirus has stopped life as many of us know it in its tracks. People are panic-buying food and the nation has been advised to stay at home to stop the risk of it spreading any further. But what happens if – alongside all these worries – one of the biggest days of your life is on the horizon? “We’re living day by day,” bride-to-be Natasha Green tells Stylist. ” I’m just hoping we don’t have to reschedule.”
Weddings take months if not years to plan – and Natasha’s been planning her big day for 11 months after accepting John’s proposal in 2018.
“Being in limbo is actually one of the most difficult things. It’s the not knowing,” Green explains.
“We’re getting married at a place called The Pumping House in Ollerton, Nottinghamshire – it’s in the Sherwood Forest. We’ve spoken to the venue and said that we’re really worried about what’s going on and they’ve assured us that unless the government bans gatherings of, for example, 50 people or more, we’re still going ahead.”
Green first started to feel worried that coronavirus could affect her big day at the end of January when she heard that quarantine centres were being set up in British airports. The second wave of panic came when Italy’s situation became dire, but it was when Boris Johnson addressed the country on Monday the idea her wedding might not go ahead became a reality.
“As soon as he gave his first daily update our wedding planner rang me straight away. She knew I’d be watching it. She was supportive and assured me we’d still be going ahead. There’s someone in her team who is pregnant, so she explained she’d already started handover for someone new and promised me we would Skype call this week to go through contingency plans,” she says.
Even if Green’s wedding does go ahead, she won’t be able to have all of her loved ones there. “My friends have been really, really good about the situation. So far only two have said they won’t be able to come; one lives in Brussels and one is immune-compromised.
“But all of my closest girl friends live in Leeds (where I’m from originally) and they’ve been so supportive. They’ve said it’s such an important day and they’ve been looking forward to it for the last year that they will be there come rain or shine. Even if it doesn’t go ahead, they said: ‘We’re coming down anyway and we’ll throw confetti at you and get you drunk!’”
Although Green says she’s really lucky to have such incredible friends, she’s devastated that her grandparents won’t be able to make it. After having chemotherapy recently, Green’s Nan can’t be at the ceremony or reception.
She explains: “I spoke to my Nan about it on the phone yesterday and no one likes to hear their grandparent crying to them like that. She lives in Wigan so she’s too far away for me to just pop over, give her a hug and take some cake and champagne. It’s a real strain, especially because my Nana Rose passed away two weeks after we got engaged so the fact that I won’t have any of my grandparents at my wedding is devastating for me.”
The strain on Green’s mental health has been difficult. With a lot of concerned guests, she says that it all became too much when she was receiving regular phone calls asking for updates on the situation and her venue, so she directed all enquiries to her wedding planner which helped.
“I’m trying to stay positive,” says Green. “I’m quite an anxious person and if I let myself get into that negative spiral it’s really hard to get out of it.”
“My advice for other brides would be to try and stay positive and seek solace in your partner. The partnership I have with John and what we’re doing together to try and get through this, doing this as a team and sharing that load, makes it seem easier.
“We’ve planned out every single scenario of what we can do and that’s helped us process it all better. It’s not been hard on our relationship at all. It’s actually really brought out the fact that we’re a good team and we can fix things.”
If you’re in a similar situation, Green also recommends taking some time out to calm your mind with an online pilates class, mindfulness or meditation to get an escape from that “racing state of panic.”
There have been some silver linings, though, mainly in the way the small businesses Green’s been working with have supported her.
“I have to give a shout out to The Atrium in Radcliffe-on-Trent, an amazing restaurant in our village which has been like my haven since I moved here from London. Even though they’ve had to close, they’re still going to do my wedding cake. They said in this time of uncertainty we just want you to know that we’re here for you. That meant so much to me.”
Green’s florist has also assured her she’ll be doing everything she can to make sure she gets the perfect flowers for her wedding. “She explained that there are restrictions in place on flowers from countries like Italy and China, but this isn’t affecting me and if it was she has other great ideas. I really can’t thank people enough for how helpful and supportive they’ve been,” Green says.
There’s part of Green that would like to reschedule and enjoy her wedding day without the anxiety that surrounds coronavirus. But as no one can say how long this situation will be going on for, it’s almost impossible to make that decision.
Green’s solution? A live web stream so that all those can’t make it to the venue can still watch and be part of the big day. We guess it’s called making the best out of a bad situation.
Fingers crossed Green’s wedding goes ahead, and she can celebrate her relationship as close to the way she originally intended.
Images: Natasha Green