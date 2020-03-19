“We’re supposed to be getting married in a week”: how it feels to be a bride right now

Green first started to feel worried that coronavirus could affect her big day at the end of January when she heard that quarantine centres were being set up in British airports. The second wave of panic came when Italy’s situation became dire, but it was when Boris Johnson addressed the country on Monday the idea her wedding might not go ahead became a reality.

“As soon as he gave his first daily update our wedding planner rang me straight away. She knew I’d be watching it. She was supportive and assured me we’d still be going ahead. There’s someone in her team who is pregnant, so she explained she’d already started handover for someone new and promised me we would Skype call this week to go through contingency plans,” she says.

Even if Green’s wedding does go ahead, she won’t be able to have all of her loved ones there. “My friends have been really, really good about the situation. So far only two have said they won’t be able to come; one lives in Brussels and one is immune-compromised.

“But all of my closest girl friends live in Leeds (where I’m from originally) and they’ve been so supportive. They’ve said it’s such an important day and they’ve been looking forward to it for the last year that they will be there come rain or shine. Even if it doesn’t go ahead, they said: ‘We’re coming down anyway and we’ll throw confetti at you and get you drunk!’”